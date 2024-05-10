Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.52

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 73480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.