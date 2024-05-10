DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,211,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 1,198,922 shares.The stock last traded at $34.14 and had previously closed at $32.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOCN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,465.47, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.83.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.23. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.26 million. Analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.7% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 9.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

