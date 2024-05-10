Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Target Price to $40.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.24.

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.45. 21,378,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,247,953. Roblox has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $8,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $8,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $44.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 512,374 shares of company stock worth $20,809,338. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 566.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

