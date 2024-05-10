Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Posts Earnings Results

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 170.41% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Desktop Metal updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Desktop Metal Stock Down 10.9 %

NYSE:DM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. 4,309,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,565. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $211.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

