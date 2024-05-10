CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $2.50.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.53.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Down 51.3 %

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $139.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 1.09.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $42,266.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,165.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,024 shares of company stock worth $73,200. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 737.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 234,970 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 126,850 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

