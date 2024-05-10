Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $279.90

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $279.90 and last traded at $279.48, with a volume of 10812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

