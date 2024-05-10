Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90,556 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 152,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 43,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20,029 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 563,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $40.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

