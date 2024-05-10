Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,726 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 13,891.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PPL by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,237,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,624,000 after acquiring an additional 592,279 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,850,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,405,000 after purchasing an additional 45,548 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,532,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,821,000 after purchasing an additional 115,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

