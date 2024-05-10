Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 1,794 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,502. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $227.64 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $228.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.50.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

