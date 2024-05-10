Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $109.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

