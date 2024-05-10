Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 232.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 50,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $106.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.03. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.