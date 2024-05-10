Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 2,211 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $80,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $500,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VBR opened at $189.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.