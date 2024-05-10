Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.59

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 50473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. TheStreet cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

The stock has a market cap of $519.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.38 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $105,361.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,961.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

