CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Plans Dividend of $0.35

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.23.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,057,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,542. CRH has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average of $72.12. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRH will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

