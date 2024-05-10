Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Announces Variable Dividend of $0.11

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.2%.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 263,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,769. The stock has a market cap of $674.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.81. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 45.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

