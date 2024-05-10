Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Announces Variable Dividend of $0.11

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.2%.
Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance
Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 263,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,769. The stock has a market cap of $674.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.81. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CCAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.
Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
