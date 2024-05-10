Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Plans Dividend Increase – $2.12 Per Share

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 2.1247 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.75.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

NASDAQ SLVO traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $80.35. 5,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,857. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $81.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.81.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

a ecorodovias é um dos maiores grupos de infraestrutura e logística integrada do país, que opera ativos de logística intermodal, concessões rodoviárias e serviços correlatos, de forma sustentável e socialmente responsável. estamos presentes nos estados de são paulo, rio de janeiro, espírito santo, paraná e rio grande do sul, com cerca de 4.500 colaboradores.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.