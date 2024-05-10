Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.85 Per Share

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.8477 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.60.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GLDI traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $150.81. 709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.69. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $131.47 and a one year high of $153.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.40 and a beta of 0.10.
About Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN
