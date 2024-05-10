Crane NXT, Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:CXT)

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Crane NXT has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years.
Crane NXT Stock Performance
Shares of CXT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.21. 283,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,704. Crane NXT has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
Crane NXT Company Profile
Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.
