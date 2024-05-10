Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CAO Jonathan D. Lee Sells 5,000 Shares

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,910.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,119,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,388,358. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.13. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 168,600,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,076,870 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 2,250.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,926,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,242,000 after purchasing an additional 43,015,433 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,836,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,212,000 after purchasing an additional 381,964 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $250,714,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 14,440,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,793,000 after purchasing an additional 98,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

