COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
COPT Defense Properties has a payout ratio of 92.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect COPT Defense Properties to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.
COPT Defense Properties Trading Down 0.9 %
CDP stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 400,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
COPT Defense Properties Company Profile
COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.
