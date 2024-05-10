Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.39

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.39 and last traded at $77.36, with a volume of 1060618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.18.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 353,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,310,000 after purchasing an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

