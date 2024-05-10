Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for 1.1% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $28,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $261.95. 502,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.38. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.01 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.55.

View Our Latest Report on Constellation Brands

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,043,821. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.