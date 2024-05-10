Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.040-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $229.0 million-$230.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $229.3 million. Confluent also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.190-0.200 EPS.

Confluent Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.42. 3,732,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,843,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.93. Confluent has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Confluent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Get Our Latest Report on CFLT

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $7,546,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $7,546,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $87,576.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,414.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 732,173 shares of company stock worth $24,194,120 in the last 90 days. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.