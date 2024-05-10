Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 5,951 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.82. The company had a trading volume of 318,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,193. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The company has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

