Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,140,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,016,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,425 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,774.6% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 665,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,993,000 after purchasing an additional 660,955 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.01. 3,485,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,240,800. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

