Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 1.0% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $13,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.69. 410,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,289. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.70. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

