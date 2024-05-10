Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,031. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

