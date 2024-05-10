Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Invests $3.54 Million in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $247.79. The stock had a trading volume of 111,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,164. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.18. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $188.92 and a 1 year high of $248.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

