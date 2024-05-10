Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.89. 5,649,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,878,839. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.07.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.