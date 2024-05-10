Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $5.64 Million Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,570,000 after acquiring an additional 100,289 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,064,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after buying an additional 47,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after buying an additional 39,311 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XAR traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.99. The stock had a trading volume of 36,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,026. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.57 and its 200 day moving average is $131.87. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.32 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

