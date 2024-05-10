Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 789 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

MUB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.80. 2,359,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,831. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.