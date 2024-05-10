Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 46,980 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,980 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 98,011 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,266 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $92.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,183. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $93.84.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

