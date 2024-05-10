Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) is Oldfield Partners LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Oldfield Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,453,820 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 206,300 shares during the period. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. accounts for approximately 3.0% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $22,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 21.1% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BVN shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Down 1.5 %

BVN traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $17.39. 623,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 0.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.69%.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

