Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $796.75 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. 57,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.33. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

