Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Darcy Anderson Sells 3,500 Shares

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Darcy Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.60, for a total transaction of $1,203,080.00.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $347.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.20. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.45 and a fifty-two week high of $351.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,433,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,733,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $81,299,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after acquiring an additional 216,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,151,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

