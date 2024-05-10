Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,225,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 4,308,065 shares.The stock last traded at $66.82 and had previously closed at $66.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.49.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,322 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 113,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,706 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.