Citigroup Lowers Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target to $62.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZD. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.13.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZD

Ziff Davis Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Ziff Davis stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 434,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,245. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.02. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $75.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $389.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.71 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 3.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $288,967.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $504,131.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ziff Davis by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.