CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

CION Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 83.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of CION stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 371,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,525. CION Investment has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 37.97%.

In other news, insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $43,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at $540,067.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,519 shares of company stock valued at $70,760. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

