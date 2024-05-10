Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Chuy’s updated its FY24 guidance to $1.82-$1.87 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.820-1.870 EPS.

Chuy’s Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.10. 346,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,972. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $484.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.68. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $43.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

