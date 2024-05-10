Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is Oldfield Partners LLP’s Largest Position

Oldfield Partners LLP lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 15.5% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Chubb worth $112,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Chubb by 39.6% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,570 shares of company stock valued at $36,752,777 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.74.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.84. 659,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,415. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The company has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

