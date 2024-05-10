CenterStar Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 0.1% of CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Barclays lowered Lululemon Athletica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $546.00 to $395.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $539.00 target price (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.79.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $352.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.93 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $391.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.88.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

