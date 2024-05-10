CenterStar Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 545.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DIA traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $395.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,480,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,835. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $398.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.36.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.