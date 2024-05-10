CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Trading Up 6.4%

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.30 and last traded at $80.22. Approximately 817,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,226,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAVA. Argus upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on CAVA Group from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.46 and its 200 day moving average is $49.89.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 157.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,280,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

