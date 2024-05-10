CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Shares of CARG traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,966. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $378,448.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,845 shares in the company, valued at $11,756,259.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $494,782.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,770.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $378,448.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 548,845 shares in the company, valued at $11,756,259.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,342. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

