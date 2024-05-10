Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Raises Dividend to $0.73 Per Share

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.7327 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Capgemini’s previous annual dividend of $0.21.

Capgemini Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $44.17. 238,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,984. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $32.43 and a 52 week high of $49.70.

Capgemini Company Profile

Further Reading

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.

