Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Raises Dividend to $0.73 Per Share

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.7327 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Capgemini’s previous annual dividend of $0.21.
Capgemini Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $44.17. 238,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,984. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $32.43 and a 52 week high of $49.70.
Capgemini Company Profile
