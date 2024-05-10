Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Target Price to $7.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BYND. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.56.

BYND traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,838. The company has a market capitalization of $462.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.42. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $19.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 117.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $84,000. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

