Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $130.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $100.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NTRA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

NTRA traded up $9.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.29. 3,499,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.81. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.38. Natera has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $108.32.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Natera will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $824,045.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,821,120.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $824,045.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,957 shares in the company, valued at $21,821,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $6,513,912.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,088.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,750 shares of company stock valued at $31,864,820 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Natera by 47.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Natera by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Natera by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Natera by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

