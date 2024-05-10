Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Up 7,000.0% in April

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 7,000.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bunzl Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Bunzl stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 28,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,599. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.6007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.21.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

