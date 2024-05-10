Brokers Set Expectations for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.42.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$31.92 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

