Brokers Set Expectations for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.42.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$31.92 million during the quarter.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
