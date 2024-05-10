Brokers Issue Forecasts for Verano Holdings Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Verano in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Verano’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $221.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.71 million. Verano had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Verano in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Verano has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $7.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96.

Verano Company Profile

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

